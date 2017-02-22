One man is missing after the roof of a building on a dairy farm collapsed this afternoon in Saint-Tite, Que., about 200 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The missing man is 35 years old.

The roof of the building, which is on the Pittet Farm property, collapsed under the weight of snow buildup at about 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters, police, search experts from Montreal, as well as search dogs are at the scene.

Engineers and veterinarians are also there.

The search was ongoing as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A Sûreté du Québec helicopter with an engineer inside is looking at the other buildings.

The mayor of Saint-Tite, André Léveillé, went to the farm to warn citizens about snow accumulation.

"I'm inviting people to clear the snow, don't delay, so we don't end up with more accidents like this one," Léveillé said.

The SQ confirmed that animals were in this building when two-thirds of the roof collapsed. Some calves were rescued but other animals are still caught in the rubble.