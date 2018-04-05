Man linked to cases of drugged and robbed seniors arrested in U.S.

A man who police allege targeted seniors before befriending, drugging and robbing them in a string of frightening home invasions in Quebec and Ontario has been arrested in Atlanta, Ga.

The 47-year-old man has been on the lam for several months and was arrested last week with the help of U.S. marshals.

In December, Montreal police issued a warning and surveillance video after several victims came forward with similar stories.

Police were able to focus in on one suspect after a substantial investigation that involved a profiler from the Sûreté du Québec.

"We had information that he was on a plane that was going to land in Atlanta, so the [prosecutor's office] made a request for an arrest and we are, with the U.S. authorities, to extradite him," said Montreal police Const. Manuel Couture.

Police said a man would park his car near the victim's home and and arrive on foot. Described as "charming" and "calm," he would initially meet his victims outside their home offering services like snow clearing and worked to gain their confidence. He also targeted older people who were selling their homes without an agent.

He brought gifts including chocolate laced with with a drug that would slow down the central nervous system and render the victim unconscious for several hours.

"The suspect at this time was stealing everything inside the house — jewelry and electronic objects," said Couture.

More victims?

Police have identified six victims in Montreal and Ottawa.

They believe the suspect made three more attempts in Montreal and Sherbrooke and there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

"We know right now that this person was travelling a lot so we believe that there could be more victims of this man," Couture said.

Investigators say the man spoke French and English with an accent. He wore glasses, a large gold watch on his left arm, a black tuque and a black coat.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is asked to call police.

Hamid Chekakri, 47, was arrested March 31. He is being held in custody while the prosecutor's office in Quebec works to have him extradited. No details of the charges have been released.