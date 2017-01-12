Longueuil police say the man who owned a dog implicated in a 2015 attack on an eight-year-old girl in Brossard got "physically aggressive" with a bailiff delivering a summons to appear in court over the matter, then struck unconscious a police officer called to investigate.

The man, 33-year-old Karim Jean-Gilles, is now in custody and could face charges.

'He sucker-punched the police officer'

Police said the bailiff called police after the early morning altercation, and officers arrived at the man's home on Marquise Street in Brossard at 7:20 a.m.

Marie Beauvais-Lavoie is a spokesperson for the Longueuil police. (Radio-Canada)

Longueuil police spokeswoman Const. Marie Beauvais-Lavoie said the man then attacked one of the police officers.

"He sucker-punched the police officer," said Beauvais-Lavoie. The officer was knocked out briefly.

Beauvais-Lavoie said a second police officer was also injured.

Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have been seriously hurt.

À #Brossard, deux policiers du @PoliceSPAL hospitalisés et un huissier légèrement blessé par un suspect visé par une sommation à comparaître — @PoliceSPAL

Dog euthanized 3 days after attack

Today's incident is related to the 2015 dog attack, which happened in Marquise Park.

Vanessa Biron, then eight, was bitten on the hand, neck and face and had to undergo surgery.

The 45-kilogram dog was euthanized three days later.