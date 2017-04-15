A man is dead following a collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 108 in the Eastern Townships.

A 36-year-old man was riding a motorcycle with a five-year-old child near in Lingwick, Que. when a car collided with the motorcycle on Friday.

The driver of the motorcycle died instantly, and the child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

A spokesperson from the Sûreté du Québec said the car might have turned without seeing the motorcycle.