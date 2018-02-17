A man is in hospital in serious condition after an attempted murder took place in a Beaudry Street apartment this evening, police say.

At around 6:30 p.m., a dispute led to an armed aggression between the suspect, a man in his 60s, and the victim, a man in his 50s.

Police say a stabbing took place.

The victim was taken to hospital, while the suspect is currently in police custody.

Investigators will meet with the suspect tonight, police say.

The suspect's modus operandi has yet to be determined by police, as has the link between the two men.

Beaudry Street will be closed between Robin Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard for an undetermined length of time, police say.