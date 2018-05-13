Man in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal's east end

A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in an apartment in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police were called to the building near the corner of Hochelaga and Lacordaire streets at about 3:15 a.m.

They found the victim with serious injuries to his upper body and he was taken to hospital. Police say they fear for his life.

The suspect fled on foot but was found not far from the scene and taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the suspect, also a 44-year-old man, and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.