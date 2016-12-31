A man allegedly fired on police early Saturday morning and was shot by them and sent to hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of Du Bullion Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

Officers at the scene were responding to a call about a bar fight.

They allegedly noticed the man was carrying a firearm and he ran off.

Officers chased him and they say he turned around and fired on them so they fired back.

It's not clear why the suspect fired.

The case has now been transferred to Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations.

A team of ten investigators is working to confirm these details.

René-Lévesque Boulevard is closed in both directions from Ste-Elizabeth to St-Dominique streets and Ste-Catherine Street is closed at St-Laurent Boulevard.