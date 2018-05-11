Skip to Main Content
Man found dead in a ditch in Saint-Laurent was killed, police say

Notifications

Man found dead in a ditch in Saint-Laurent was killed, police say

Montreal police confirm that a man found dead in a ditch early Friday morning was the victim of a homicide.

Provincial police arrest a 23-year-old suspect, who is the son of the victim

CBC News ·
The body of a 59-year-old man was found early Friday morning in a ditch off Marie Curie Avenue, near Albert Einstein Street. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police confirm that a man found dead in a ditch early Friday morning was the victim of a homicide.

The body of the 59-year-old was found in the Saint-Laurent borough at around 5:45 a.m. in a ditch off Marie Curie Avenue, near Albert Einstein Street.

Police say the body had signs of violence.

By Friday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., provincial police arrested a suspect — a 23-year-old man who is the son of the victim.

He is being questioned by investigators.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crime are unclear at this time.

This marks Montreal's eighth homicide of the year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us