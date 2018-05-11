Man found dead in a ditch in Saint-Laurent was killed, police say

Montreal police confirm that a man found dead in a ditch early Friday morning was the victim of a homicide.

The body of the 59-year-old was found in the Saint-Laurent borough at around 5:45 a.m. in a ditch off Marie Curie Avenue, near Albert Einstein Street.

Police say the body had signs of violence.

By Friday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., provincial police arrested a suspect — a 23-year-old man who is the son of the victim.

He is being questioned by investigators.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crime are unclear at this time.

This marks Montreal's eighth homicide of the year.