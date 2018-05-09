Skip to Main Content
Man seriously injured in fall on Mount Royal

He was discovered around 11:30 p.m. by a passerby. The man, who is in his 20s, sustained serious head injuries.

Incident happened near where surgeon fell to his death last summer

A man in his 20s fell about 10 metres while walking on Mount Royal last night, not far from where a similar incident occurred last year. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling about 10 metres while walking on Mount Royal Tuesday night.

He was discovered around 11:30 p.m. by a passerby. The man, who is in his 20s, sustained serious head injuries in the fall.

He was unconscious while being transported to hospital.

The incident happened not far from where a surgeon from Sainte-Justine Hospital fell to his death last summer.

There are signs that warn people not to circulate in the area, as well as a barrier to dissuade people from taking the path, which is used as a shortcut to get down the mountain.

Signs in the area warn people of the dangers associated with walking down the steep part of the hill. (Radio-Canada)

