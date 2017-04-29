Quebec's independent investigation unit is looking into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in police custody in Northern Quebec, Friday.

The man was being detained in Puvirnituq, a town located 1,600 kilometres north of Montreal.

It's not yet clear why the man was apprehended Friday morning, and detained until about 6 p.m. when a guard noticed that the man wasn't breathing.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Seven investigators from the unit are now looking into the case with assistance from the Sûreté du Québec.