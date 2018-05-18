Man dies after Pointe-Claire motorcycle crash

A 27-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a van in Pointe-Claire.

Police say it appears the motorcycle was heading north on St-Jean Boulevard at around 3 a.m. and ran a red light, crashing into a van that was going west on Brunswick Boulevard.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says speed might have also played a role in the crash.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

The driver and passenger in the van were not injured.

Parts of St-Jean and Brunswick were closed for the police investigation, but have since reopened.