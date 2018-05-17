Man dies after high-speed police chase in Saguenay

Quebec's independent bureau of investigation (BEI) is looking into the death of a 22-year-old man who was killed after a high-speed police chase that ended when the fleeing car crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix, 225 kilometres north of Quebec City, on the southern shore of Lac Saint-Jean.

According to the BEI, the man, who was driving a Honda Civic, was going 123 km/h when a police officer decided to follow him.

One witness, Guy Tremblay, said that's when the driver sped up and drove dangerously.

"He passed two inches from my car and cut me off, and the police officer was just behind him following him. She slowed down when she saw that it was no use," Tremblay said.

"She slowed down and let him drive to the other side of the bridge, and when I got there, it was all over."

A van ended up in the water after the driver swerved off the road to avoid a collision. (Yves Bergeron/CBC)

The BEI says the police chase went on for about seven kilometres.

At that point, the driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an oncoming car. Meanwhile, a minivan swerved off the road to avoid the collision and ended up in a nearby body of water.

One person was slightly injured, and another was treated for shock.

The BEI has eight investigators on the case.