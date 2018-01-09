A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision between a car and a snow-removal truck in Saint-Léonard.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Lacordaire and des Grandes-Prairies boulevards.



Witnesses told police the driver of the car was heading east on des Grandes-Prairies and turned left onto Lacordaire, where he was struck by the truck.

Police say the driver of the truck had priority on the road.

"Following the impact between the two vehicles, the death of the driver of the car has been confirmed on the scene," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Driver of this car died after slammimg into a snow removal truck at the corner of Lacordaire and Grandes-Prairies last night. pic.twitter.com/KcfPFHbXhi — @TurnbullJay

The man's body had to be pulled from the car using the Jaws of Life.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck was treated for shock at the scene.

The area near the intersection was blocked off for collision unit investigators to do their work.​ It reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

"The investigators of the collision unit were on the scene to analyze it and to understand the circumstances of the collision," said Chèvrefils.

Police say the truck driver is not facing criminal charges.