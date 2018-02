A 55-year-old man is dead and his 61-year-old brother is in custody after a stabbing yesterday evening in Montreal's Gay Village.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., after the two men got into a dispute at an apartment on Beaudry Street between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ontario Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he died overnight.

Police say they still don't know the motive behind the stabbing.

The homicide is the fourth in Montreal so far this year.