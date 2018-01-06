One man is dead after an explosion early Friday morning rocked a residential neighbourhood in Mirabel, Que.

Mirabel police spokesperson Pierre Morel confirmed Saturday that a 24-year-old, who suffered serious burns in the explosion, died from his injuries.

Another man and a woman in their twenties were seriously injured.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 4 a.m. and then seeing three people running from a single-family home on Saint-Michel Street.

Several residents said they awoke to see someone ablaze and running naked through the street.

One neighbour, a nurse named Isabelle Pilon, said she took them into her home to wait for emergency services.

"They were in shock, they weren't talking," Pilon said. "They were pacing in my place. They were awake and conscious."

Local police have not yet been able to establish the cause of the explosion, and have asked provincial police for assistance.