Man critically injured in Pointe-Claire motorcycle crash

Police say it appears the motorcycle was heading north on St-Jean Boulevard around 3 a.m. and ran a stoplight, crashing into a van that was going west on Brunswick Boulevard.

Police say it appears the motorcycle ran a stoplight, crashed into a van

Police say speed might have also played a role in a crash in Pointe-Claire that has left a man critically injured. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a van in Pointe-Claire.

Police say it appears the motorcycle was heading north on St-Jean Boulevard at around 3 a.m. and ran a red light, crashing into a van that was going west on Brunswick Boulevard.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says speed might have also played a role in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the van were not injured.

St-Jean is closed between Labrosse Avenue and Highway 40, and Brunswick is closed between St-Jean and Selkirk Avenue as police investigate.

