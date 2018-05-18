New
Man critically injured in Pointe-Claire motorcycle crash
Police say it appears the motorcycle was heading north on St-Jean Boulevard around 3 a.m. and ran a stoplight, crashing into a van that was going west on Brunswick Boulevard.
Police say it appears the motorcycle ran a stoplight, crashed into a van
A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a van in Pointe-Claire.
Police say it appears the motorcycle was heading north on St-Jean Boulevard at around 3 a.m. and ran a red light, crashing into a van that was going west on Brunswick Boulevard.
Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says speed might have also played a role in the crash.
The driver and passenger in the van were not injured.
St-Jean is closed between Labrosse Avenue and Highway 40, and Brunswick is closed between St-Jean and Selkirk Avenue as police investigate.