Man charged in violent Laval crash that killed his passenger

A 21-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, criminal negligence and impaired driving in connection with a crash last spring in Laval that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

Simon Lefebvre was arrested Wednesday in connection with the early-morning crash on Laurentian Boulevard on May 4, 2017.

The crash happened near the intersection of Grenon Street. Laval police said the Volkswagen GTI driven by the accused was headed south at a high rate of speed when it first hit an eastbound vehicle and then a second vehicle that was coming out of a bar's parking lot.

The passenger in the accused's car, also a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the first vehicle hit was seriously injured.

Lefebvre was released from custody on the condition that he not drive or consume alcohol.