Man charged in murders of 2-year-old girl, 25-year-old woman in Sept-Îles

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of a toddler and a woman who were found Monday in Sept-Îles.

The victims, whose identities are protected by a court-ordered publication ban, were found at a home on Brochu Street early Monday morning. They were pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Ronald Henry Tooma was arrested the same day. He appeared in court today, where his lawyer Jean-Luc Desmarais asked for the case to be postponed until Friday.

Family members of the accused were in the courtroom and cried as he made his appearance.

A vigil for the victims is planned for 5:30 p.m. today in front of the home where they were found.

A child leaves a stuffed animal at a memorial for the victims of the double homicide. (Radio-Canada)

People stopped in front of the apartment buildings today to leave small tokens at a growing memorial for the victims.

The community of Sept-Îles has a population of about 25,000 and is located on Quebec's North Shore.

Classes were cancelled at the English-langage Flemming Elementary on Monday after word of the deaths spread. The school reopened today.