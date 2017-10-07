A man appeared in a Saint-Jérôme courthouse Friday and was charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place over the past five years.

Patrick Deschênes, 41, now faces four charges of sexual assault, three charges of abduction, and one charge of breaking and entering.

The alleged assaults took place in Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Saint-Eustache.

Three of the four assaults reportedly happened at night, while the victims, who are between 16 and 25 years old, walked along a bike path in the area.

Police say the suspect would follow the victims on his bike before assaulting them.

The same man is also suspected of breaking into a home in Saint-Eustache and sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman.

Police arrested the man Thursday morning at his home in Saint-Eustache and searched his residence.

Police believe there are other victims and are asking them to come forward. They can reach investigators at 450-473-4686, extension 218.