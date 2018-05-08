Man accused of sexually assaulting teen after luring her with online babysitting ad

Police in Longueuil are looking for more potential victims after a man allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl on social media with a babysitting job, then sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened on May 3 after the man, using a fake Facebook account with the pseudonym Mark Lambert, placed an ad for a babysitter on the social media site offering a significant amount of money, said Cmdr. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos of the Longueuil police.

The teenager answered the ad and went to the address he provided. Police say the man then threatened the girl with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the victim left and immediately reported it to police. A 24-year-old man was arrested the next day.

Other victims?

Investigators are asking anyone else who may have been in contact with the man on Facebook to get in touch by calling 450-463-7211 or 911.

"We do have information that he tried to contact other people," Voutsinos said.

They're also advising parents to speak with their children about precautions to take when communicating with anyone online.

The Longueuil police offer training in schools and the RCMP has an online resource for parents on how to safeguard youth.

Gabriel Giguère, 24, was arrested on May 4 and charged with several offences including aggravated sexual assault, child luring, uttering threats and abduction.