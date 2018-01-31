Montreal police are investigating an incident that left a 77-year-old man in hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a tractor.

It happened in the Ville-Marie borough at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the man was crossing southbound on Côte-des-Neiges Road when the tractor, which was heading west on Belvedère Road struck him.

The man suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower body.

The driver of the tractor, a 69-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police say the tractor was not involved in any snow-removal operations at the time of the collision. The cause of the incident is still unknown.