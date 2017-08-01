Police in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, are investigating the drowning death of a 70-year-old man who was found in the pool of seniors' residence Tuesday afternoon.

Thérèse-De Blainville police Sgt. Martin Charron said emergency services received a 911 call from the Résidences Desjardins on Chemin de la Grande Côte around 1:12 p.m.

First responders found the man in the pool with no vital signs. He was taken to hospital in Saint-Eustache where his death was confirmed.

"For sure, it's a drowning," Charron said.

An investigation is underway, and police are speaking with staff and residents at the home.