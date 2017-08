A 52-year-old man was injured after falling three storeys on a work site in Montreal's Plateau–Mont-Royal borough Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m.

The man was transported to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The site is located at the corner of Roy Street and Laval Avenue.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board – known by its French acronym CNESST – is expected to investigate.