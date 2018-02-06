A 52-year-old man died Monday evening after he was stabbed inside a Little Burgundy apartment, according to Montreal police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in a residence on Paxton Street near the intersection with Guy Street.

Police say a 52-year-old woman is in custody.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron says it started as an argument.

"During the verbal altercation it became physical," he said, adding that the man was stabbed in the upper body.

"Paramedics were called on the scene [and] tried manoeuvres, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene."

Montreal police arrested the woman shortly after. She will be questioned by Major Crimes Unit investigators Tuesday morning.

This is the second homicide of 2018 on Montreal police territory.