A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an apparent random stabbing Monday night on Mount Royal.

The incident left a 56-year-old man with serious injuries. Police said he was walking with his son near the main chalet around 9:50 p.m. when he was blinded by a flashlight and stabbed in the stomach.

Jean Therrien appeared Wednesday in a Montreal courtroom via videoconference to be charged. He was arrested Tuesday morning, not far from the site of the attack.

Therrien will appear in court again on Thursday for a bail hearing. He told the judge today that he intends to represent himself.