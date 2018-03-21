A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital Tuesday night after suffering multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body, according to Montreal police.

Police responded to a call at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday about an altercation that had become violent.

They found the victim with several stab wounds at an apartment on Ste-Catherine Street East in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday morning, he is no longer in critical condition.

Police said the victim was attacked by several people who fled the scene on foot.

Ste-Catherine Street remained closed late into Tuesday night between Bourbonnière Avenue and Nicolet Street.

Police investigators are investigating what happened and officers were using a tracking dog.

No arrests have yet been made.