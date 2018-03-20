A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body, according to Montreal police.

Police responded to a call at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday about an altercation that had become violent.

They found the victim with several stab wounds at an apartment on Ste-Catherine Street East in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was attacked by several people who fled the scene on foot.

Ste-Catherine Street is currently closed between Bourbonnière Avenue and Nicolet Street.

Police investigators are on the way to the scene and officers are using a tracking dog. No arrests have yet been made.