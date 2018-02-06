Mathieu Bilodeau, the 34-year-old man accused of torching the vehicle of Mohamed Labidi — the president of the Quebec City mosque where last year's deadly shooting took place — has pleaded guilty.

In a Quebec City courtroom on Tuesday, Bilodeau admitted to lighting four fires in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Labidi's car was torched overnight last Aug. 6 while it was parked in front of his home.

Bilodeau also admitted to starting three other fires last summer, lighting garbage bins near a hospital, a restaurant and a shopping centre.

Not 'heinous' crime, says lawyer

At the time, police described the car torching as a "crime of a heinous nature."

However, Bilodeau's lawyer, Marie-Pier Bertrand, said it was nothing of the sort.

Bertrand said her client has an intellectual delay and was encouraged to commit arson by the other suspect in the case, a man named Marc Gagnon who was arrested at the same time as Bilodeau.

Bilodeau was living in a residence for people with intellectual disabilities at the time of his arrest.

Bertrand said Gagnon dared her client to torch Labidi's car in exchange for cigarettes.

Gagnon, who has denied all charges, is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Bilodeau is due back in court at the end of February for sentencing.