Montreal police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting overnight in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

A 29-year-old man has died after he was shot near the corner of Chambly and Rachel streets, just after 12 a.m..

Police say it appears to have started with a fight between several people.

Bergeron says the suspect fled on foot.

Police are questioning witnesses who were nearby at the time of the shooting. They say it's the city's third homicide of 2018.