A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed Friday evening in a collision at the intersection of des Sources and Pierrefonds boulevards.

Montreal police say the man was travelling southbound on des Sources and was struck by a vehicle driving east on Pierrefonds.

Based on witness accounts, police believe the motorcyclist may have run a red light. Urgences Santé says the man's death was confirmed on site.

Paramedics also treated three other drivers after a pole at the intersection fell onto their vehicles following the collision.