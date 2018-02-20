Montreal police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a downtown stabbing that left three people injured.

Police say they got several 911 calls late Monday afternoon about a stabbing at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Beaudry streets, in the Ville-Marie borough.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three male victims with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

The injuries of men, aged 19, 20 and 21, are not life-threatening.

They have been released from hospital.

Police say the suspect approached the victims, asking for money before the attack.

Thanks to detailed information from eye-witnesses, police were able to quickly arrest the suspect, who was found a few blocks away at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Amherst Street.

The suspect and one of the victims are known to police for using or selling drugs. The streets in the area, which were closed for several hours while police investigated, reopened at around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.