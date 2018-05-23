Major roadwork at Hwy 13-40 interchange to shut lanes starting today

Starting Monday, there will be one more major construction site on Montreal-area highways.

The Transport Ministry is doing work on the interchange at Highways 13 and 40 in the Saint-Laurent borough, in order to keep it safe and functional.

The work is supposed to be carried out over the next few years, according to a news release. No specific timetable was given.

In that time, overpasses and other structures in the interchange, including the Highway 13 overpass at Highway 40, will either be redone or repaired.

Crews will also repair the overpasses at Côte-Vertu and Henri-Bourassa boulevards.

One lane on the westbound service road at Highway 13 is being closed. The two other lanes will be reduced to three metres wide.

On Tuesday, lanes on Highway 40 itself in the construction zone will be narrowed and deviated. There will be three lanes, 3.2 metres wide, open in each direction.