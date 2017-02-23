After years of deliberation, the Maison Alcan complex was given official heritage status Thursday.

Quebec Culture Minister Luc Fortin made the announcement.

"I am proud to make this announcement today to ensure the preservation of this building," Fortin said.

The building is being taken over by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté's 18-month-old company Lune Rouge. It will be become the young company's headquarters.

The complex is made up of buildings built between 1872 and 1983. It is located between Sherbrooke Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard near McGill University.

Laliberté was coy about what kind of changes may come to the complex now that he owns it.

Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante said she's pleased with the building's new status. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

He did stress that he's respectful of culture and architecture and that he doesn't want to destroy history.

He added that the building is sentimental for him — his father worked there.

Valérie Plante, the leader of the Official Opposition in Montreal, was at the announcement and said it's great news.

"We need to consult the community to make sure we are fully aware of all the heritage that needs to be protected," she said.