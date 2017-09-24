The city of Magog, in the Eastern Townships southwest of Montreal, is advising residents who live in and around its industrial park to boil their water for at least the next two days following a water main break.

The water main broke Sunday morning on Industriel Boulevard. The city says the boil water advisory is a preventative measure.

The area covered by the boil water advisory includes the industrial park and the neighbourhood of Omerville at the city's northwestern edge, and the following streets:

Sherbrooke Street between Industriel Boulevard and Highway 55

Monseigneur-Larocque Street between Armand Street and Industriel Boulevard

The residential area behind the nearby Walmart, including des Peupliers, des Cèdres, des Trembles, des Boisés, des Lilas, des Érables, and Pie-XII streets

Those who live in the areas covered by the advisory should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, the city said.

Water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice cubes and meal prepping should be boiled first, it added.