Water is in short supply on the Magdalen Islands, although residents are now able to drink the water if they boil it first.

The water level of the main reservoir supplying water to Cap-aux-Meules, Fatima and L'Étang-du-Nord went down to less than one metre, after cracks appeared in the aqueduct.

Residents have now been given clearance to use their tap water for essential needs, and they can drink the water — as long as they boil it for one minute.

Magdalen Islands Mayor Jonathan Lapierre is still asking residents to refrain from doing anything that uses a lot of water, such as washing clothes, using the dishwasher or taking a bath.

He is recommending people use melted snow for household uses such as flushing the toilet.

Harsh winter conditions have slowed down efforts to fix the situation. Boats have been unable to dock due to violent winds gusting at more than 100 kilometres per hour.

People are being advised to carry bottled water with them.

Water is being distributed at the community hall in Cap-aux-Meules.