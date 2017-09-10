Quebec's Independent Investigations Bureau has been called to the scene of a non-fatal police shooting in Lévis, Que.

The bureau says officers responded to a call about a disturbed person just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, the 27-year-old was said to be wielding a machete and threatening police.

The bureau says the suspect advanced instead of dropping the weapon so they fired.

The suspect is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bureau will work with crime scene technicians from the Sûreté du Québec to investigate.