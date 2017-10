Luc Lavoie, who was suspended from a TVA show after joking on air about hunting Quebec separatists, returned to his job Thursday.

The former spokesman for Brian Mulroney rejoined the other pundits on a daily politics show about a week after being yanked.

His joke triggered a complaint to police, who concluded after a short investigation Lavoie didn't commit any crime.

Lavoie made the crack on Quebecor-owned TVA while discussing petitions tabled in the provincial legislature that were for and against the legalization of squirrel hunting.

"We could take our guns like Americans, and shoot at squirrels ... actually, I would have liked to be able to hunt the separatists, but it looks like it's not possible,'' he said in French on the television show "La Joute.''

His comments were roundly criticized, with Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée among the critics.

Quebecor spokesperson Véronique Mercier said Lavoie returned to the show after meeting with company management.

Besides acting as a spokesman for Mulroney, Lavoie has previously held senior positions with Quebecor.