Political commentator Luc Lavoie did not commit a criminal offence with his controversial on-air remark that he would like to "hunt separatists," the Sûreté du Québec says.

The SQ initiated an investigation after Lavoie made the comment Oct. 3 during the program La Joute on the French-language news channel LCN.

Lavoie made the remark during a panel discussion while giving his take on the debate surrounding squirrel hunting in Quebec.

The police investigation was sparked by a viewer complaint against Lavoie.

On Tuesday, the SQ concluded that "there was no reasonable basis to believe that a criminal offence had been committed," spokesperson Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said.

The SQ reached its conclusion after analyzing the remarks and meeting with the complainant.

The decision means the case will not be transferred to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

Lavoie was temporarily relieved from his duties last week pending the outcome of the SQ investigation.