Cycling safety advocate Luc Ferrandez ticketed for biking wrong way on St-Laurent

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez will pay the fine after he was issued a ticket for cycling against traffic on a one-way street, according to a spokesperson.

The cycling advocate was stopped by police while biking southbound on St-Laurent Boulevard near St-Jacques Street Tuesday morning.

St-Laurent is a one-way street northbound in that area. The fine is about $45 with fees, press attaché Youssef Amane said.

Amane said Ferrandez got off his Bixi when he realized he was on a one-way street, but it was too late.

Ferrandez, the executive committee member in charge of the environment and large parks, was on his way to City Hall at the time.

A longtime champion of bike safety initiatives, Ferrandez is not commenting on the incident, nor is the opposition.