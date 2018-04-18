Skip to Main Content
Cycling safety advocate Luc Ferrandez ticketed for biking wrong way on St-Laurent

Luc Ferrandez got off his Bixi when he realized he was on a one-way street, but it was too late, a city spokesman said.

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor will pay the fine, press attaché says

CBC News ·
Plateau-Montreal-Royal borough mayor Luc Ferrandez was caught by police biking the wrong way down St-Laurent on his way to City Hall. (CBC)

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez will pay the fine after he was issued a ticket for cycling against traffic on a one-way street, according to a spokesperson.

The cycling advocate was stopped by police while biking southbound on St-Laurent Boulevard near St-Jacques Street Tuesday morning.

St-Laurent is a one-way street northbound in that area. The fine is about $45 with fees, press attaché Youssef Amane said. 

Amane said Ferrandez got off his Bixi when he realized he was on a one-way street, but it was too late.

Ferrandez, the executive committee member in charge of the environment and large parks, was on his way to City Hall at the time.

A longtime champion of bike safety initiatives, Ferrandez is not commenting on the incident, nor is the opposition.

