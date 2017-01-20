A proposed light-rail project that would link parts of downtown Montreal with the South Shore and the West Island will not get a green light from Quebec's environmental review agency (BAPE), according to an advance copy of a report obtained by Radio-Canada.

That report, prepared by the BAPE after a series of public hearings last summer, is expected to be released at 4 p.m. on Friday.

In the advance copy of its report, the BAPE said it has several concerns with the project. Among them, it says that the documentation for the project is incomplete, and "several essential elements of the project were not subject to public debate and unable to be analyzed."

The agency said it needs more time for a fuller review before it can give its approval.

Quebec's pension fund, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, is funding the project and has committed $3 billion to building the 67-kilometre light-rail transit system (LRT). The balance, about $2.9 billion, is expected to come from the federal and provincial governments.

The public BAPE hearings were fast-tracked in order to meet the project's tight deadline. (Radio-Canada)

What would be impact on commuters?

The BAPE said it was impossible to evaluate the environmental impacts of the project since a complete portrait of the natural habitats that would be affected along the planned route is missing.

It also questions the level of service the LRT would be able to offer — and whether it would actually be able to meet a key goal of getting more people to switch to public transit.

The report notes that no evaluation has been done regarding what impact the new LRT would have on existing modes of public transportation.

In addition, the agency calls on the provincial government to release certain financial documents and said more information is needed to understand how the project will be financed.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the LRT, which is being hailed as the biggest infrastructure project since the Metro was built, is "the most important project in the last 50 years."

"I'll see the report, but in the end, we need [it] and we will make it happen," said Coderre.

Plans for the LRT call for it at least part of the system to be up and running by 2020.

The BAPE's decision is not final. The province could choose to move forward with the LRT despite the agency's concerns.