Two Quebec City MNAs say the Liberals' consultation on systemic racism might have contributed to their party's crushing defeat Monday night in a byelection in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert.

"We got a real slap in the face," says Patrick Huot, Liberal MNA for Vanier.

After holding the riding for 14 years, the Liberals placed a distant second behind the Coalition Avenir Québec's Geneviève Guilbault, who won with 51 per cent of the vote.

Huot said people he has spoken with have told him they aren't comfortable with the province's decision to go ahead with the public consultation in the fall.

''Perhaps they don't understand where we are going with this," said Huot.

Michel Matte, the Liberal MNA for Portneuf, said it's "very clear" the consultation is not a priority among francophones.

Patrick Huot, Liberal MNA for Vanier (left) and Michel Matte, Liberal MNA for Portneuf (right), say the Liberals' public consultation on systemic racism cost them the byelection in Quebec City's Louis-Hébert riding. (Radio-Canada)

"That's not what people are talking about in my area," he said.

While Matte said he recognized racism was an issue that needs to be addressed, he questioned whether a public consultation was the right approach.

Difficult campaign for voters

Patrick Huot said the controversial departure earlier this spring of the Liberals' long-time Louis-Hébert MNA Sam Hamad may also have contributed to voters turning away from the party.

The campaign in Louis-Hébert also met hurdles when the candidates for the two main contenders in the riding — the Liberals and the CAQ — were both ousted mid-campaign.

''People are telling [politicians] to not take them not for granted," said Huot.

Weil defends process

Quebec Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Kathleen Weil, right, said 'a lot of factors' contributed to the Liberals losing the Louis-Hébert riding. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)



"I can't conclude that. I know some people have mentioned that,'' she said. ''I think there are a lot of factors." Minister of Immigration Kathleen Weil said she does not know if the public consultation on systemic racism that she is heading contributed to the results.

That view was echoed by CAQ leader François Legault, who said you can't discount the role the economy played in the Liberals' loss Monday night.

''Maybe the consultation was one reason, but I think the main reason was about the economy,'' said Legault, arguing people were unhappy with factors like taxes and daycare fees.