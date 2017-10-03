"We got a real slap in the face," says Patrick Huot, Liberal MNA for Vanier.
After holding the riding for 14 years, the Liberals placed a distant second behind the Coalition Avenir Québec's Geneviève Guilbault, who won with 51 per cent of the vote.
Huot said people he has spoken with have told him they aren't comfortable with the province's decision to go ahead with the public consultation in the fall.
''Perhaps they don't understand where we are going with this," said Huot.
- CAQ pulls off upset in longtime Liberal stronghold
- Liberal and CAQ candidates drop out of upcoming byelection in Louis-Hébert
Michel Matte, the Liberal MNA for Portneuf, said it's "very clear" the consultation is not a priority among francophones.
"That's not what people are talking about in my area," he said.
While Matte said he recognized racism was an issue that needs to be addressed, he questioned whether a public consultation was the right approach.
Difficult campaign for voters
Patrick Huot said the controversial departure earlier this spring of the Liberals' long-time Louis-Hébert MNA Sam Hamad may also have contributed to voters turning away from the party.
The campaign in Louis-Hébert also met hurdles when the candidates for the two main contenders in the riding — the Liberals and the CAQ — were both ousted mid-campaign.
Weil defends process
"I can't conclude that. I know some people have mentioned that,'' she said. ''I think there are a lot of factors."
That view was echoed by CAQ leader François Legault, who said you can't discount the role the economy played in the Liberals' loss Monday night.
''Maybe the consultation was one reason, but I think the main reason was about the economy,'' said Legault, arguing people were unhappy with factors like taxes and daycare fees.