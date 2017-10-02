Coalition Avenir Québec's Geneviève Guilbault, who entered the race weeks ago, has won the byelection in the riding of Louis-Hébert, a Quebec City suburb, held by the province's Liberal party since 2003.

Guilbault won in a landslide, garnering 52 per cent of the vote. She succeeds Liberal Sam Hamad, who resigned in April amid controversy after 14 years in office.

Liberal candidate Ihssane El Ghernati came second with 18 per cent of the vote. Parti Québécois candidate Normand Beauregard was third, with 16 per cent. There were 45,000 registered voters in the district.

In her victory speech, Guilbault said, "I'm joining a beautiful family and … the team of change, change that is wished for here in Louis-Hébert, that we will have the chance to embody day after day."

CAQ leader François Legault, his voice filled with excitement, called Guilbault "the person who tore down a Liberal fortress."

Heated campaign

The riding was a Liberal stronghold, where Hamad won 49 per cent of the vote in 2014. The runner-up was the CAQ's candidate, who received 26 per cent of the vote and the Parti Québécois with 18 per cent.

This year's campaign was a heated one, with both the Liberal and Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — the two main political parties jostling for the riding — Éric Tétrault and Normand Sauvageau, being ousted early in the campaign.

They stepped down after allegations of past workplace behaviour surfaced. They were replaced by two female candidates.

Liberal candidate Ihssane El Ghernati lost the byelection in Louis-Hébert Monday night, coming in second with 18 per cent of the vote. (Radio-Canada)

Ihssane El Ghernati, Hamad's former political aide, became the new Liberal contender. Guilbault, the Quebec coroner's former spokesperson, replaced Sauvageau for the CAQ, running while six months pregnant.

'More victory nights,' promises Couillard

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard admitted it wasn't the results the party was hoping for, but that it doesn't mean his government wouldn't respond to the issues Louis-Hébert voters communicated to El Ghernati.

With the provincial election a year away, Couillard also reiterated his party's wish to continue its mandate.

"There will be more nights, more victory nights, more happy mornings, where together we're going to win with Quebec what we will have deserved by our strong efforts and profound engagement," he said.

"You will be a part of the Liberal caucus," Couillard told El Ghernati. "Believe me."

The campaign began a month ago and included 10 candidates vying for the position. Quebec's director general of elections (DGEQ) reported voter turnout was of 53 per cent.

Prior to his resignation, Hamad had been frozen out of cabinet for a year after emails from his office staff incited ethical concerns.