The single winning ticket for Friday night's $60-million Lotto Max draw was sold to a group of 20 people in Quebec.

The ticket was bought in the regional county of Rouville in the Montérégie, about 55 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The winning numbers were 10-13-18-19-38-47 and 48, with a bonus number of 42.

It's the largest Lotto Max prize ever won in Quebec.