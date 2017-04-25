A funeral home with ties to the Mafia in Montreal's north end was the target of an arson attack early Tuesday.

No one was injured in a fire that broke out at the Loreto Funeral Complex, located on Grandes-Prairies Boulevard in the borough of Saint-Leonard.

Damage was minimal, but a can of gasoline was found behind the building, police said.

The funeral complex is owned by members of the Rizzuto family and has been the site of several high-profile services, including for Nicolo Rizzuto, the family patriarch, and his son Vito Rizzuto, the reputed former head of the Montreal Mafia.

The funeral home was also targeted by arsonists in 2011.