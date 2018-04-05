If you've noticed anyone with unusually large amounts of beer, dried beef or pepperoni, police in Longueuil, Que., may want to hear from you.

Thieves stole 20,000 cases of beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni in an overnight heist last month, and police want any merchants noticing anything unusual to report it.

The goods stolen March 12 from a warehouse in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore are worth some $500,000.

"We know it's several suspects. We just don't have a number," said Cmdr. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

The warehouse was broken into and the alarm and surveillance cameras were disabled before the goods and snacks were loaded into the three delivery trucks at the site.

"All we know is during the night, the suspects came a couple of time to this building using the trucks, and they emptied the warehouse that way," said Voutsinos.

The stolen trucks were later found empty and abandoned in Montreal.

Selling stolen beer in Quebec, Ontario

The heist occurred nearly a month ago, but police are now asking for the public's help because the suspects have recently started selling the stolen beer and snacks.

"We just started receiving calls that this beer is being distributed," Voutsinos said.

Longueuil police say the suspects made off with $500,000 in stolen beers and snacks from a Boucherville warehouse. (Radio-Canada) Police are asking merchants to be wary of suppliers selling these goods. They should also be on the lookout for questionable payment methods.

The suspects have a lot of beer to sell, said Voutsinos, so they will likely approach businesses in both Quebec and Ontario.

Police are also reminding people that they could be fined if they buy stolen property.

"It's important to know where the beer is coming from when they buy it."

Anyone with information about the stolen goods or the suspects is asked to call police at 450-463-7211.