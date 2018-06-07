Skip to Main Content
Death of 65-year-old woman in Longueuil deemed 'suspicious' by police

Police in Longueuil are investigating the suspicious death of a 65-year-old woman inside a residence on Bord de l’eau Street, early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a residence on Bord de l’eau Street early Thursday morning

Police were called to the building around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. The woman was pronounced dead in hospital. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Police received a call around 2 a.m. from an "important witness" who they are interviewing.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police couldn't say if there were signs of violence on her body.

Longueuil police are still investigating the incident which they have deemed suspicious. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)
