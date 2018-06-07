Death of 65-year-old woman in Longueuil deemed 'suspicious' by police
Police in Longueuil are investigating the suspicious death of a 65-year-old woman inside a residence on Bord de l’eau Street, early Thursday morning.
Police were called to a residence on Bord de l’eau Street early Thursday morning
Police received a call around 2 a.m. from an "important witness" who they are interviewing.
The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police couldn't say if there were signs of violence on her body.