Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit or culprits in 16 snowblower thefts that took place in the region since late December.

Most of the machines were stolen from temporary outdoor shelters, police say.

They are asking anyone with information related to these thefts to contact them at 450-463-7011.

Police advise preventative measures

In order to prevent more thefts from happening, police advise residents to lock their appliances in a garage or shed.

If that is not possible, police are asking residents to tie up their snowblowers with a lock and chain, and to cover them with a tarp once the engine has cooled down.

To help police figure out who the stolen appliances belong to, they want residents to engrave their driver's license or paint a small part of the snowblower.

Owners are also asked to keep a record of the brand, model, colour, year, and serial number of their snowblowers.