Longueuil police say they are relaunching their investigation into the disappearance of Jian Ping Li and her son Xiao Feng Lu.

A police command post will be in place today near the home at the intersection of Stravinski Avenue near Sabourin Crescent in Brossard from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a news release, Longueuil police said the purpose of the command post is to "corroborate certain information."

Li was 42 when she disappeared on April 30, 2014, with her son, who was six-months-old at the time.

The mother and child were reported missing by the woman's husband, Hong Hui Lu.

He said he had left the Brossard family home in the morning and when he returned both his wife and son were gone.

At the time, police said Li left her identification, money and personal effects behind, including the baby stroller.

The couple also have two older children.