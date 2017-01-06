A Longueuil police officer was seriously injured when a car rammed a police cruiser during an operation in Saint-Hubert Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers were trying to stop a vehicle travelling eastbound on Route 116 when it rammed their police cruiser.

The suspect was eventually arrested and brought to a Longueuil police station.

One officer sustained serious injuries and another was brought to hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened and what charges will be laid.

The highway is closed in the eastbound direction for the time being.