Longueuil police hit 6-year-old boy with patrol car

A six-year-old boy was hit by a Longueuil police cruiser Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. while police were out responding to a call.

The incident happened on Goyette Street, while the boy was crossing the street.

The boy was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say he suffered minor injuries.

He will be kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.

The two officers involved were treated for shock.

Longueuil police are investigating the cause of the incident.